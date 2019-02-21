Tow truck drivers stay busy during snow storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Clean-up from the latest snow storm is keeping tow truck drivers busy.

"Three in the morning or five in the afternoon it doesn't matter. If somebody calls you just go out and go help them," said tow truck driver James Vannaman.

Vannaman and his crew from Collision Auto Repair spent Wednesday morning rescuing drivers who slid off the road. They responded to more than a half dozen calls for help from drivers.

"In weather like this it's worse because you never know what's going to happen," said Vannaman. "You could loose traction at any minute and spin out of control."

Vannaman said when you see a tow truck out working, slow down and give them some space when passing. He said being able to help and seeing people get home safe is his reward.

"You see the smiles on their face and how happy they are and they are so appreciative of the fact that you helped them."