Tow truck parade remembers local business owner who died in traffic accident

Raymond Sauter, 59, died in a traffic accident on Hwy. 36 Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan 12, 2022 10:48 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2022 10:55 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- A local business owner who died in a traffic accident on Tuesday was remembered and honored Wednesday evening.

Friends and family of Raymond Sauter gathered outside of Sauter Towing Co., a company the 59-year old founded more than 20 years ago.

A parade of nearly 20 tow trucks paraded down South 6th St. to honor a man loved by many.

Sauter's family said that since the news of his death there's been an incredible outpouring of support.

"My dad loved this community so very much. The support shows that the legacy that he left is never going to be forgotten and just how much he's loved," said Alena Sauter, his daughter.

A Kansas Highway Patrol report said Sauter died in an accident on Highway 36 Tuesday morning when the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a semi traveling at a low rate of speed.

