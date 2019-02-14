Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Toxicologist testifies that driver in crash that killed Northwest student had blood alcohol level twice the legal limit

During testimony in Nodaway County court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol toxicologist testified that Catterson's blood alcohol level was .235.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 4:42 PM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Alex Catterson's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into a Maryville bar and killed a 19-year-old Northwest Missouri State University sophomore, a state toxicologist testified Thursday.

During testimony in Nodaway County court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol toxicologist testified that Catterson's blood alcohol level was .235.

Catteron's defense attorney argued that a mechanical glitch with Catterson's truck and bad road conditions including ice played a role in the crash.

Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice maintained that speed and drinking were factors but not road conditions.

Northwest sophomore Morgan McCoy died from injuries she suffered when the truck crashed into The Palms Bar & Grill around 12:40 a.m. on January 7, 2018.

Catterson faces a felony charge for DWI involving the death of another person.

His trial is expected to last until Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into Friday as a quick moving system moves through the area. Snow is likely during the afternoon hours on Friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. Accumulations of 2-4 inches is expected. Snow will move out during the evening hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events