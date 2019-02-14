Toxicologist testifies that driver in crash that killed Northwest student had blood alcohol level twice the legal limit

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Alex Catterson's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into a Maryville bar and killed a 19-year-old Northwest Missouri State University sophomore, a state toxicologist testified Thursday.
During testimony in Nodaway County court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol toxicologist testified that Catterson's blood alcohol level was .235.
Catteron's defense attorney argued that a mechanical glitch with Catterson's truck and bad road conditions including ice played a role in the crash.
Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice maintained that speed and drinking were factors but not road conditions.
Northwest sophomore Morgan McCoy died from injuries she suffered when the truck crashed into The Palms Bar & Grill around 12:40 a.m. on January 7, 2018.
Catterson faces a felony charge for DWI involving the death of another person.
His trial is expected to last until Friday.
