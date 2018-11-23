Toyland Express closing in on collection goal

(St.Joseph,MO) While shoppers are storming the mall for Black Friday, a local radio station is closing in on their goal for a toy drive for kids in St. Joseph. K-JO 105.5 is looking for 30 more toys to meet their goal of providing toys to 130 kids for the annual Toyland Express. Friday from 6a.m. until 6 p.m. the radio station will be broadcasting collections for Adopt- A-Family, children in foster care and kids living at the Noyes Home for Children.

This is the 17th year the station has hosted the toy drive, and morning radio personality Gregg Lynn said the drive gets bigger every year.

“The first year we went to the Noyes Home and delivered presents, there was a 15 year old boy, he came over to us and said this was the first time he had ever gotten a Christmas present. After that we had to keep doing it,” Lynn said. “We just want to make sure every kid has a chance to have a good Christmas.”

You can drop off toys or cash donations at the K-JO 105.5 studio at 4104 Country Lane. For more information contact Gregg Lynn at gregglynn1055@gmail.com or 816-233-8881.You can find wish lists for kids here.