(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) I-29 is operating with one lane of traffic after a tractor trailer ran off the road into a ditch.

According to MSHP, a semi carrying 40,000 lbs of meat drove off I-29 southbound near mile marker 38. Troopers said the accident was reported just before 7 a.m. MSHP said the cause is still unknown.

Troopers said the driving lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time to remove the tractor trailer from the ditch.

No injuries were reported.