Dow plunges again on heels of Coronavirus concern

Trading temporarily halted for second time this week due to steep drop

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:23 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(NEW YORK, NY) - Trading was temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange shortly after opening Thursday morning after stocks fell 7 percent due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

It was the second time this week that an "circuit-breaker" was triggered to shut down trading for 15 minutes due to heavy losses.

As of 1 p.m., the Dow was at 21,700, a drop of 1,852 points. The plunge represents about 8 percent of the total value of stocks. 

The sell-off came on the heels of President Trump's televised addrress to the nation Wednesday night where he announced several steps aimed at thwarting the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States, including a 21-day ban on travel to and from Europe.

After re-opening for trading, the New York Federal Reserve stepped in and announced a major asset purchase program, offering $500 billion in a three-month rep operation that will repeat tomorrow.  

