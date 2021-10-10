Traditional Pumpkinfest returns to Patee Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The pumpkins came back to the Pony Express Museum, along with the fun at Patee Park this weekend.

After an adjustment year due to Covid-19, the traditional festival returned with everything festival-goers remember, as well as a few new things.

"We heard about it and we decided to check it out," Larisha Turner, a festival vendor said. "It's been amazing so far."

Cindy Daffron, the event's main organizer said there's a special quality that keeps people coming back every year.

"Everyone tells me they feel like family," She said.

The crowd favorite traditional lighting ceremony of the Pumpkin Mountain also returned, Daffron said it's bigger this year than ever before.

"We have like a thousand pumpkins on it," Daffron said. "We had to add almost two rows."

The atmosphere of the festival is enough to keep people and vendors coming back.

"We would definitely do this event again in a heartbeat," Turner said.

Organizers say it's already become a generational tradition, they only hope that continues in the years ahead.

Pumpkinfest wraps up Sunday, October 10 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.