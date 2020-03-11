Traffic Commission approves plan to remove stoplights downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A plan to remove most of the traffic lights downtown was given the green light by the city's traffic commission Wednesday, putting it one step closer to reality. Those behind it say the plan will lead to more efficient travel in the area and save gas for drivers.

With ongoing plans involving the I-229 Double Decker Bridge nearby, members of the commission said it was important to move forward with their plan instead of waiting for a final plan involving the bridge.

"If we continue to wait for that to occur nothing would get done in the interim," Keven Schneider, superintendent of city streets and maintenance said. "Most people would agree that its time for a change."

The commission addressed questions from the public concerns, saying the stoplights would not have an impact on downtown parking.

The plan, approved at City Hall, will go to a council work session, upon approval there it will then go to the full city council for a vote.