Clear

Traffic Commission approves plan to remove stoplights downtown

The plan to replace the stoplights with stop signs will move to a council work session, and from there to the full city council for a final vote.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A plan to remove most of the traffic lights downtown was given the green light by the city's traffic commission Wednesday, putting it one step closer to reality. Those behind it say the plan will lead to more efficient travel in the area and save gas for drivers.

With ongoing plans involving the I-229 Double Decker Bridge nearby, members of the commission said it was important to move forward with their plan instead of waiting for a final plan involving the bridge.

"If we continue to wait for that to occur nothing would get done in the interim," Keven Schneider, superintendent of city streets and maintenance said. "Most people would agree that its time for a change."

The commission addressed questions from the public concerns, saying the stoplights would not have an impact on downtown parking.

The plan, approved at City Hall, will go to a council work session, upon approval there it will then go to the full city council for a vote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories