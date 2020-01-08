Traffic Commission continues conversation on downtown stoplights

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The discussion to address the city's stoplights downtown continued Wednesday.

The traffic commission is proposing a resolution that would include removing nearly all of St. Joseph's downtown traffic lights.

At the meeting, members of the commission introduced concerns from the public over whether drivers would be more likely to run potential new signs as opposed to the current stoplights.

Members of the commission said the proposed changes will address the current concerns with traffic in the area.

"The concern is we are causing a safety problem if we don't address it," Andy Clements, director St. Joseph Public Works said.

Commission members also discussed the I-229 Double Decker Bridge, saying future plans to either destroy and renovate it could have an impact on downtown traffic.