Traffic Commission continues conversation on downtown stoplights

Members of the traffic commission held an educational session giving them the chance to voice concerns of

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 4:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The discussion to address the city's stoplights downtown continued Wednesday.

The traffic commission is proposing a resolution that would include removing nearly all of St. Joseph's downtown traffic lights. 

At the meeting, members of the commission introduced concerns from the public over whether drivers would be more likely to run potential new signs as opposed to the current stoplights. 

Members of the commission said the proposed changes will address the current concerns with traffic in the area.

"The concern is we are causing a safety problem if we don't address it," Andy Clements, director St. Joseph Public Works said. 

Commission members also discussed the I-229 Double Decker Bridge, saying future plans to either destroy and renovate it could have an impact on downtown traffic. 

Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri.
