Traffic Commission looking to improve traffic flow downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Traffic Commission is considering ways to improve safety and efficiency concerning downtown traffic flow.

At issue is the high number of stoplights in the downtown area. Officials said 25 intersections downtown have stoplights, many of them have been in place since the 1960s. Early results from an ongoing traffic study show 95% of the intersections with stoplights no longer have the amount of traffic to justify them.

"A lot of times you’re sitting there at a signal light stopped," Brady McKinley, assistant manager St. Joseph Public Works said. "There’s nobody around and you’re waiting for two or three minutes to go."

Members of the Traffic Commission said the city's last major traffic study was done in 1963. At the time, the downtown area was more densely populated. Through the years, businesses moved out of downtown. Today, the stop and go traffic caused by the lights costs both drivers and the city money.

"The lights come at a cost to the city, drivers and the environment," McKinley said.

Traffic Commission members said concerns over traffic flow have prompted them to look for new ways to make the downtown experience safer and more efficient.

Members of the Traffic Commission also said they want to address pedestrian traffic as well, as the downtown community grows those who are a part of it say they hope the city’s plan will make travel safer.

"We have a lot of people that are really coming downtown shopping locally and walking around," Dottie Douglas, downtown business owner said. "It’s nice to see that they’re looking at the safety and the pedestrians downtown."

members of the Traffic Commission said safe and efficient traffic flow keeps downtown moving forward.

"This is just the next step for revitalization downtown," McKinley said.

Members of the Traffic Commission plans to finalize their study in January 2020. Pending final approval, they said they then plan to present their findings to the city council for a work session.