Traffic diverted off I-29 after truck overturns near Faucett

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A truck has overturned on southbound I-29 near Faucett and traffic is being diverted off the highway.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, traffic is being diverted off of I-29 and onto Hwy. 371.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Stay with KQ2 for updates.
