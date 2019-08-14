Clear

Traffic diverted off I-29 after truck overturns near Faucett

A truck has overturned on southbound I-29 near Faucett and traffic is being diverted off the highway.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A truck has overturned on southbound I-29 near Faucett and traffic is being diverted off the highway.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, traffic is being diverted off of I-29 and onto Hwy. 371.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay with KQ2 for updates.

A second cold front has passed through, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass for Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.
