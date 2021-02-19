Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Missouri

Traffic fatalities are up 12% in the Show-Me state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are reacting

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 9:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2020 was a deadly year on Missouri roads, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

the latest numbers show the state saw a 12% increase in the number of fatality accidents.

"We don’t want to see that number up," Sgt Jake Angle, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, "We don’t ever want to see an increase when we’re talking about fatalities across the state."

Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation said the news came despite a dip in overall traffic on these roads because of the pandemic.

"Even though there are less people using the roadways, we’re seeing an increasing trend in the number of deaths resulting in car crashes." Jonathan Nelson, Highway and Traffic Division MoDOT said. 

The breakdown for Northwest Missouri is worse than the rest of the state. The area saw a 22% increase in traffic accidents last year compared to the year before. 

The worst news from the fatalities involves pedestrian accidents, Nelson said the state saw  an unprecedented 126 pedestrian fatalities. 

The highway patrol and MoDOT said the reason for the increase isn't clear. 

"It can be tough sometimes," Angle said. "There’s a lot of factors that weigh into those numbers at the end of the year."

Angle and Nelson said there are easy solutions to bringing these numbers back down.

"We need people putting their seatbelts on, cell phones down and giving 100% of their attention to the job of driving." Angle said. 

"People have to drive better, roads have to be designed better and safely laws have to be enforced." Nelson said. 

MSHP said they regularly conduct enforcement operations to combat driver behaviors that lead to fatalities. MoDOT has started a new program aimed to educate drivers on how to make roads safer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 21°
Clarinda
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 21°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 18°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 20°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories