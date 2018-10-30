Clear

Traffic stop leads to confiscation of more than 500 pounds of marijuana in Andrew County

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018
(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.)— A traffic stop In Andrew County lead to the seizure of more than 500 pounds of marijuana last week.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a state trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Ricky Allan Martin, Sunset Hills, Missouri, on Oct. 25 on Interstate 29 in Andrew County.

A report by the MSHP said a probably cause search by a Buchanan County deputy and K-9 revealed 514 pounds of marijuana.

Martin was arrested on trafficking drugs—1st degree over the statutory amount and possession of a controlled substance, according to the MSHP. 

Martin was also transported to the Andrew County Sheriff's Department in Savannah.


