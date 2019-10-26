Clear
Traffic stop leads to drug bust for Missouri State Highway Patrol

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 9:48 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2019 9:56 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Saturday.

In a Tweet, MSHP Troop H said a State Trooper stopped a vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 29 at the 43 mile marker for a traffic violation. That stop prompted an investigation that revealed about 40 pounds of marijuana.

No further details were given at this time.

After a beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and seasonable late October temperatures on Saturday, a cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday. We'll have sunshine once again during the day Sunday with highs into the middle 50s before clouds increase heading into the evening hours.
