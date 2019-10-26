Traffic stop leads to drug bust for Missouri State Highway Patrol

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Saturday.
In a Tweet, MSHP Troop H said a State Trooper stopped a vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 29 at the 43 mile marker for a traffic violation. That stop prompted an investigation that revealed about 40 pounds of marijuana.
No further details were given at this time.
