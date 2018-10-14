Clear
Trailer fire in Buchanan County injures one

The South Central Buchanan County Fire Department said a trailer fire injured one person on Sunday.

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(Buchanan County, Mo.)- The South Central Buchanan County Fire Department said a trailer fire injured one person on Sunday.

Before 6 p.m. on Sunday, officials received a call reporting a trailer explosion at 706 SE Moore Rd.

For Sunday, the season will look a lot more like Winter with very cool temperatures. Rain is expected to start but as a cold front moves through, temperatures will be falling from the 40s during the morning to the 30s by afternoon. Some rain may mix in with snow and possibly changeover to all snow by the evening.
