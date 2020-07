(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Health Services is seeking assistance from the public after one of their trailers used to hold COVID testing supplies was stolen.

In a Facebook post, Northwest Health Services said that one of their enclosed trailers that housed some of their COVID testing supplies was stolen Sunday night from the South Side Health Center.

If you see the trailer, please contact your local law enforcement.

The St. Joseph Police Department tips hotline is 816-238-4877.