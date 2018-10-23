Clear
Train crashes into two semi trucks; no injuries

No one was injured after a train hit two semis carrying grain in the St. Joseph stockyards.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 10:42 PM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A train hit two semi trucks in St. Joseph's southside on Tuesday.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on South Lower Lake Road near the entrance to the AGP plant.

One grain truck was entering the facility and another was leaving when the crash occurred.

The railroad crossing was marked, but there were no lights or cross guards.

The crash backed up dozens of other semis attempting to use Lower Lake Road.

Authorities are still investigating.

