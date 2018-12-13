Transit to launch new mobile app

(St. Joseph,MO) St. Joseph Transit is rolling out some new technology to help make catching a ride across town more convenient. Starting on December 20, bus riders will be able to download the free Token Transit App for St. Joseph, allowing them to purchase tickets on their smartphones.

“The technology advances has really come up in surveys from our riders wanting [us] to keep up with the technology out there,” Director of Public Works Andy Clements said. “When they want to get on the bus they’ll scan the app and they can get on and off. They don’t have to worry about going to the traditional outlets to get tickets.”

Transit General Manager Mary Gaston said the app will give riders more flexibility with their ticket purchases.

"Right now we sell monthly passes,but they are good from the first to the last day of the calendar month,”Gaston said. “The new app will let people buy a pass at any time of the month. It will be good for 31 days after they activate the pass."

For riders that take the bus less frequently Gaston said the app will be a more convenient and could even help save money on bus fare.

"People can buy a single ride if they want to, were now our only option for buying a single ride is just plain cash. This will give people a way to do it with their smartphone,"Gaston said.

The app will also allow riders to track the location of the city busses, giving them real-time updates on the location of the bus on its regular route.

"They'll be able to access the location of our busses and schedule their pickups on their smartphones," Clements said.

Clements said once the app has been launched, requesting a deviation will be easier than ever.

"When that map rolls out you'll actually be able to request that divation on the fly, and get on the bus and do your thing so it will be a lot more convenient for transit riders to use that system,"Clements said.

While the new app might be more convenient, Gaston said Transit won’t be getting rid of paper tickets.

"Our old fashioned way of doing things with the paper passes and tickets or cash is not going away. People can still buy their passes and tickets the way they always have. We've just adding the app as an option for people who are comfortable using their smartphones to make purchases," Gaston said.

The St. Joseph Token Transit App will be available for people to download for iOS and Android phones on December 20. Gaston said to celebrate the city wide launch, customers will receive 50 percent off their first purchase when they download the new app