Traveling paranormal museum visits Kansas town

The world's only traveling museum of the unexplained was in Atchison on Friday and Saturday.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The world's only traveling museum of the unexplained was in Atchison on Friday and Saturday.

Greg and Dana Newkirk, researchers of the paranormal, run the museum. The Newkirks have been collecting objects their entire lives and bringing them to different cities across the United States since 2014.

"It has lived up to its reputation and we've already talked about how to come back soon and do some more stuff here," Greg Newkirk said.

The museum included artifacts like a Bigfoot footprint and a famous plank from Amityville Horror. 

The couple has been featured on channels like Animal Planet, TLC, and the Travel channel.

For more information about the museum, visit paramuseum.com.

