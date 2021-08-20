Clear
Treatment credited with steady hospitalizations

Like the vaccines, these treatments were also approved for emergency use by the FDA. Doctors say while it isn’t a substitute for the vaccine it has kept hospitalizations from spiraling out of control.

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospitalizations remaining in the 40 to 60 range these past few weeks despite a high positivity rate.

Mosaic officials attribute it to the only Covid-19 treatment.

Designed to keep infected people out of the hospital , Monoclonal antibodies.

“It is still worrisome that we are seeing a positivity rate in the 20s but as I’ve said we do believe the ability to give the infusion of the monoclonal antibodies is actually lessing the number of people that are requiring hospitalization,” Dr. Davin Turner from Mosaic Life Care said.

Experts say these infusion treatments have limitations and work best if given within 10 days of initial symptoms.

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
