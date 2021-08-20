Treatment credited with steady hospitalizations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospitalizations remaining in the 40 to 60 range these past few weeks despite a high positivity rate.

Mosaic officials attribute it to the only Covid-19 treatment.

Designed to keep infected people out of the hospital , Monoclonal antibodies.

Like the vaccines, these treatments were also approved for emergency use by the FDA.

Doctors say while it isn’t a substitute for the vaccine it has kept hospitalizations from spiraling out of control.

“It is still worrisome that we are seeing a positivity rate in the 20s but as I’ve said we do believe the ability to give the infusion of the monoclonal antibodies is actually lessing the number of people that are requiring hospitalization,” Dr. Davin Turner from Mosaic Life Care said.

Experts say these infusion treatments have limitations and work best if given within 10 days of initial symptoms.