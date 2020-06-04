Tree falls into house

(ELWOOD, Ks.) A tree fell into a mobile home practically splitting it in half.

Overnight storms came through the St. Joseph area that caused the tree to fall early Thursday morning after 1 A.M.

Lawrence and Jo Mays were asleep in their bedroom when they heard a loud noise. Neither of them injured.

"The wind was blowing, we heard a loud noise that sounded like a freight train and it woke us up," said Lawrence. "And then we heard a loud crash and the tree had come in and it was crashing in. It was pretty devastating."

The tree fell into the living room totaling the house.

The wife heard the noise first and was tempted to look out the front door to see what was going on.

"My wife was actually thinking about walking out to the front door to look and see about the wind. Shortly after she decided not to, it all happened," said Lawrence.

The tree also hit a power line into the house that could have caused a fire. The police came by shortly after and stopped the damage of a potential fire.

The community is helping the Mays family as they clean their yard and pack up their belongings to move.

Lawrence and Jo plan to stay in Elwood and build a new home.