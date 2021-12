(LIVINGSTON CO., Mo.) A woman is dead after a tree-cutting accident near Dawn in Livingston County.

The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of LIV 424.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, a 55-year-old woman was cutting a tree with a chainsaw when the tree fell and hit the woman.

In a news release, the Sheriff's office said first responders transported her to Hedrick Medical Center where she passed.