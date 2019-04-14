Clear

Tree pollen leading cause of spring allergies so far

Spring allergies are already here and the leading cause of those allergies are from blossoming trees.

Apr. 14, 2019
Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Spring allergies are already here and the leading cause of those allergies are from blossoming trees.

According to experts from the University of Kansas Health System, tree pollen from juniper, elm, and cottonwood trees are the leading cause of spring allergies so far.

Tree pollen can lead to people dealing with watery or itchy eyes and throat, drainage from the nose and throat, and headaches. 

Dr. Marissa Love, an allergist from the University of Kansas Health System, says there are things you can do to prevent allergies from causing problems.

"Things like keeping the windows closed in the home, keeping the windows closed when you are driving or riding in a car, which we often forget to do," she said. "If you are outdoors a lot, taking a shower at the end of the day to wash all of that pollen off."

Other things you can do is to avoid being outside during the hottest periods of the day and taking over-the-counter allergy medications.

Love says that tree allergies tend to last through the end of May. During the summer, grass and ragweed allergies tend to be most prevalent.


