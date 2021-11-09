Trees to be removed in Felix Street Square, replaced by new ones

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Downtown St. Joseph will have a different look to it by the end of the week.

14 trees located on 7th and Felix Street will soon be torn down and replaced by new trees.

The St. Joseph Downtown Association in partnership with Ecumenical Eco-Justice recently received a TRIM grant to remove the trees from Felix Street Square.

"We were down here cutting down a tree that had been struck by lighting, and the parks and rec were down here, and they started taking note of all the trees that were basically along here (7th and Felix) that were dead," said Lance Taylor, the Vice President of the St. Joseph Downtown Association. "And so, we kinda put a plan together to take the old trees out and go back with decent size trees, not small shrub, but full-size trees."

The removal of the dead trees is scheduled for November 9 and 10. The trees will be replaced by Black Gum Sugar Maple, Eastern Redbud, Black Oak, Shumard Oak and Scarlet Oak.

“The DTA is very grateful to Shelley White of the EEJ for writing this grant for the downtown park,” Taylor, said in a news release. “We hate to see the old trees being removed but they were dangerous, infected and dead. We are very thankful to receive the TRIM grant because we know what an impact this green space has on our community and Downtown.”