Trenton, Mo. woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Trenton, Missouri died in a two-vehicle crash in Daviess County Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Briaunna Goodwin, 26, of Cameron was driving northbound on U.S. 69, three miles south of Winston. Goodwin lost control of the vehicle on the ice covered road and traveled into the southbound lanes. Linda Wilcox, 63, of Trenton was driving southbound and struck Goodwin's vehicle.

Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goodwin was transported to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol reports that neither of the drivers were wearing seat belts.