Trenton, Mo. woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

A woman from Trenton, Missouri died in a two-vehicle crash in Daviess County Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 10:49 PM

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Trenton, Missouri died in a two-vehicle crash in Daviess County Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Briaunna Goodwin, 26, of Cameron was driving northbound on U.S. 69, three miles south of Winston. Goodwin lost control of the vehicle on the ice covered road and traveled into the southbound lanes. Linda Wilcox, 63, of Trenton was driving southbound and struck Goodwin's vehicle. 

Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Goodwin was transported to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol reports that neither of the drivers were wearing seat belts. 

Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
