Trenton officer 'smiling and happy' following surgery Sunday morning

(TRENTON, Mo.) The Trenton community came together Sunday afternoon to hold a prayer service for an officer wounded in the line-of-duty.

Trenton officer Jasmine Diab, 24, was shot while transporting an inmate through Daviess County on Friday. At last check, she is in stable condition.

Friends and neighbors of Diab came out to the Grundy County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. to say a prayer and give the officer their support.

"She's a positive person, she's in the community, she wants to be there. She's happy, she wants to be a good friend herself," Kara Wilson, friend of Jasmine's, said.

Another friend of Jasmine's, Kendra Lickteig, said the officer underwent a second surgery Sunday morning and was in good spirits.

"When I talked to her she was smiling and happy and nodding, so I think if there's a light you can shine on this it's she's doing good," Lickteig said.

We're told Diab is also a single mother with a 4-year-old daughter.

Community members said they're still reeling from the shock the tragic incident left in their minds after hearing the news about Diab's shooting.

"Trenton has been a community that's been hit with a few different things and you think you've heard it all and this has got to be the last time we get hit with some sort of tragedy, and with this to happen it's just like this can't really be real," Doug Franklin, Trenton Pastor, said.

If you would like to help support Diab and her family, visit a Facebook group called Helping Jasmine Diab.