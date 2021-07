(TRENTON, Mo.) The Trenton Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

William Harville was last seen on June 23 around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street in Trenton.

Police said he is driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer with Missouri license plates JG5-S0D.

If you can see him or his vehicle, call the Trenton Police Department at (660) 359-2121.