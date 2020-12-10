Trenton police officer fired, charged with statutory rape

(TRENTON, Mo.) Grundy County prosecutors have filed statutory rape charges against a former Trenton police officer.

According to court documents, Michael Wilson, 25, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at his home in Trenton on September 3. A probable cause statement shows the victim, who is now 16, allegedly told Wilson she was underage prior to sexual contact.

On Tuesday, Wilson told investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

The Trenton Police Department announced on Wednesday that Wilson had been terminated.

Wilson will appear in court on Dec. 22. He remains jailed without bond.