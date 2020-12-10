Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trenton police officer fired, charged with statutory rape

According to court documents, Michael Wilson, 25, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at his home in Trenton on September 3.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 11:34 AM

(TRENTON, Mo.) Grundy County prosecutors have filed statutory rape charges against a former Trenton police officer.

According to court documents, Michael Wilson, 25, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at his home in Trenton on September 3. A probable cause statement shows the victim, who is now 16, allegedly told Wilson she was underage prior to sexual contact.

On Tuesday, Wilson told investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

The Trenton Police Department announced on Wednesday that Wilson had been terminated.

Wilson will appear in court on Dec. 22. He remains jailed without bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories