(HELENA, Mo) One person is in custody after trespassing onto the Helena Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement officers including Savannah Police and the Sheriff's department of Andrew, Buchanan and Nodaway counties responded to the school shortly before 3:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they found two suspects on the roof.
A female suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, while a male suspect remains at large.
Sheriff Bryan Atkins with the Andrew County Sheriff's Department said they are searching for a suspect described as a white male with red sweatpants and a white t-shirt. He says that the suspect fled from the roof.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.
Classes are still in session at the school until Thursday.
Related Content
- Trespassing at Helena Elementary leaves one in custody
- Helena students get to see cool jobs and their cars
- One in Custody Following Standoff
- Elementary school principal placed on leave after banning all things Christmas from classrooms
- Elementary Students Quiz Mayoral Candidates
- Elementary Students Practice Engineering Skills
- Fire Leaves Family Homeless
- Suspect in Custody Following Deadly Motorcycle Accident
- Student Taken into Custody Following School Threat
- Man in custody after standoff Monday night