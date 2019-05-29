Clear
Trespassing at Helena Elementary leaves one in custody

One is in custody after trespassing at Helena Elementary School early Wednesday morning.

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:44 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 6:51 AM

(HELENA, Mo) One person is in custody after trespassing onto the Helena Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officers including Savannah Police and the Sheriff's department of Andrew, Buchanan and Nodaway counties responded to the school shortly before 3:00 a.m.  Upon arrival, they found two suspects on the roof.

A female suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, while a male suspect remains at large.

Sheriff Bryan Atkins with the Andrew County Sheriff's Department said they are searching for a suspect described as a white male with red sweatpants and a white t-shirt. He says that the suspect fled from the roof.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.

Classes are still in session at the school until Thursday.

