Tri-County Health Department announces 1st coronavirus death

(STANBERRY, Mo.)— The Tri-County Health Department announced Tuesday the county's first death due to the coronavirus.
According to the release, the individual was a woman in her 90's. The case was not travel related.
The Tri-County Health Department announced Tuesday the county's first death due to the coronavirus.
(STANBERRY, Mo.)— The Tri-County Health Department announced Tuesday the county's first death due to the coronavirus.
According to the release, the individual was a woman in her 90's. The case was not travel related.