Tri-County Health Department announces 1st coronavirus death

The Tri-County Health Department announced Tuesday the county's first death due to the coronavirus.

Posted: May 26, 2020 5:08 PM

(STANBERRY, Mo.)— The Tri-County Health Department announced Tuesday the county's first death due to the coronavirus.

According to the release, the individual was a woman in her 90's. The case was not travel related. 

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Tuesday making it feel like a humid summer day in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.
