Tri-County Health Department confirms first coronavirus case in Dekalb County

The Tri-County Health Department in Stanberry, MO confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus in Dekalb County, according to a press release Tuesday.
The release says the patient is a woman in her 40's and is at home in self isolation.
The Tri-County Health Department says that they are working with the Department of Health to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The health department wants to remind residents that "Avoiding exposure is the best way to prevent the illness as there is currently no vaccine or medications available to prevent or treat COVID-19."
The press release includes preventative actions people can take to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
- Avoid close contact with people, especially those who are sick, also known as "social distancing".
- Voluntary home isolation: stay home at least 24 hours after a fever or signs of a fever are gone, without the use of fever reducing medicines, as well as other know signs of the illness.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
