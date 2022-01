(STANBERRY, Mo.) The Tri-County Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic at their office in Stanberry Friday.

The clinic will have COVID-19 vaccines including Pfizer, Moderna, Pfizer for children, J&J, flu as well as other everyday vaccines.

The health department says the vast majority of patients are done in less than 20 minutes.

Please call the health department for an appointment at 660-783-2707