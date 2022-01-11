Clear
Tri-County sees regional visitors for community testing event

The Tri-County Health Department facilitated the community COVID-19 testing event at the Stewarstville Fire Department. The state provided testers and the tests.

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 4:55 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) What seems impossible to do, finding a COVID-19 test has been a struggle across the nation.

In Northwest Missouri, some testing sites are wide open with appointments, drawing visitors from every direction.

A Blue Springs, Mo. resident, Gerald Bond, traveled to Stewartsville, Mo. this morning to take a COVID-19 test.

"I saw on the news the other night that this testing was going on up here," said Bond. "I wanted to check it out, especially with all the outbreaks that (they're) having. I didn't figure there'd be a big line or anything like that."

Bond was traveling to Savannah, Mo. Fully vaccinated including the booster shot, Bond mentioned he was concerned about the Omicron surge, so he decided to take a detour in Stewartsville.

"I've had kind of a cough for you know a long time but I you know I think it's just regular winter time congestion that uh, you know, just to be safe," said Bond.

Rachel Brown with the Tri-County Health Department expected an increase in outside visitors to attend today's event compared to past Tri-County COVID-19 testing events.

"I really thought that was probably going to happen," said Brown who is the county's Emergency Planner for the Health Department. "We want people to know that we're here. You know, we want people to know about this community testing events and try and give them every tool that they can to make those right decisions and protect themselves."

