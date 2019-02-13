Clear
Trial begins for suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student after crashing into bar

Northwest sophomore Morgan McCoy died from injuries she suffered when a vehicle crashed into The Palms Bar & Grill in Maryville.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 10:44 AM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The trial for a 21-year-old man accused of crashing into a Maryville bar and killing a 19-year-old Northwest Missouri State University student got underway Tuesday in Nodaway County.

Northwest sophomore Morgan McCoy died from injuries she suffered when a vehicle crashed into The Palms Bar & Grill in Maryville around 12:40 a.m. on January 7, 2018.

Alex Catterson was taken into custody after the accident. Court documents show Catterson's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Catterson was charged in January with involuntary manslaughter. Court records show that charge is no longer pending. Instead, Catterson faces a felony charge for DWI involving the death of another person.

