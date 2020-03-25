Triumph Foods donating 10,000 lbs of pork in response to COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 10,000 lbs of pork arrived at Second Harvest Wednesday afternoon.

Triumph Foods donated 1,506 cases of lean meat in an effort to help families struggling with the COVID-19 put food on the table.

The large bulk of donated pork will serve 8,300 meals.

Second Harvest said Triumph Foods' generous donation will help lighten the load.

“This is going to be a tough time for a lot of families with kids out of school and layoffs and all kinds of things people are dealing with. This donation is really going to go a long way and really meet the need of the 19 counties that we serve,”said Chad Higdon, Executive Director of Second Harvest Community Food Bank of St. Joseph

Second Harvest officials said they've seen a growing demand for their assistance, especially at their mobile distribution centers.

Local monetary donations from the community have made a difference in fighting hunger during this pandemic, said Higdon.

Higdon said Second Harvest also received a $10,000 from Dunkin Donuts to help fund Second Harvest's efforts in feeding hungry families during this time of financial uncertainty.