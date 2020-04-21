Triumph Foods identifies 3rd Covid-19 positive employee

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Triumph Foods officials are telling their employees of a third worker who has tested positive for the coronavirus at its St. Joseph plant.

The information came out in a release to employees Tuesday afternoon.

It said that the latest case was identified by the company as part of a group that was at risk related to contact with the first two cases that they announced to the public on Monday.

They say this latest individual has not been at the facility since April 13