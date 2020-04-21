Clear
Triumph Foods identifies 3rd Covid-19 positive employee

Two other positive Covid-19 cases at the plant were announced on Monday.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  --  Triumph Foods officials are telling their employees of a third worker who has tested positive for the coronavirus at its St. Joseph plant.

The information came out in a release to employees Tuesday afternoon.

It said that the latest case was identified by the company as part of a group that was at risk related to contact with the first two cases that they announced to the public on Monday.

They say this latest individual has not been at the facility since April 13


