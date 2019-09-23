Triumph Foods pledges $100,000 to the St. Joseph School District

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Triumph Foods, LLC has pledged $100,000 to the St. Joseph School District to be used to assist the school district's English Language Learners (ELL).

According to a press release from the school district, Triumph Foods recently announced the partnership with the district for an annual contribution of $25,000 over the next four years, totaling $100,000. The money will be used to support the evolving needs of EEL in the district and supporting faculty, the district announced.

"While the diversity of St. Joseph continues to grow, we believe the need for enhanced language services and teaching/assessment tools is imperative to the success of the students, the district, and our community," said Chris Clark, Triumph Foods Communications and Community Relations Manager.

The first installment, for the 2019-20 school year, will be used to purchase the ELLevation Data Platform. This program allows teachers, specialists, and administrators to collaborate on individual ELL instruction plans and goals, communicate with parents, and access district wide data.

"Our district appreciates this generous gift from Triumph and the resources it will help us provide for our English learners," said Dr. Marlie Williams, SJSD Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services.

Triumph has also asked the school district to direct $5,000 of those funds directly to Coleman Elementary School. This is because of the number of ELL students residing in the school's boundary.

"Triumph Foods supports and celebrates the multicultural diversity of our employees every day and desires to encourage and support the children of Coleman Elementary to do the same," Clark said.

Triumph and the school district will review the contribution annually to align the funding with specific goals each year.

"We at Triumph Foods would like to challenge those in the business community of St. Joseph to follow suit with similar partnerships," Clark said. "The success of our businesses is a result of the success of the district. We believe this to be a great investment in our collective future."