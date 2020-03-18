Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor confirms first coronavirus related death in Missouri Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Triumph Foods providing "Emergency Relief" wages for employees that are directed to quarantine

Triumph Foods said they will provide up to two weeks of normal wages for employees that are directed by the government or company officials to quarantine.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Triumph Foods announced that they will provide up to two weeks of normal wages as "Emergency Relief" for employees that are directed by the government or company officials to quarantine.

The company also announced that attendance policies for missing work due to illness. 

Triumph is also suspending all business travel until further notice while meetings and conferences may be performed via conference call. 

Outside visitors are limited and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. 

Triumph said in an important safety note that "COVID-19 is not considered a food safety concern."

The CDC says "Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories