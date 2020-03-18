Triumph Foods announced that they will provide up to two weeks of normal wages as "Emergency Relief" for employees that are directed by the government or company officials to quarantine.

The company also announced that attendance policies for missing work due to illness.

Triumph is also suspending all business travel until further notice while meetings and conferences may be performed via conference call.

Outside visitors are limited and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Triumph said in an important safety note that "COVID-19 is not considered a food safety concern."

The CDC says "Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”