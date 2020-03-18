Triumph Foods announced that they will provide up to two weeks of normal wages as "Emergency Relief" for employees that are directed by the government or company officials to quarantine.
The company also announced that attendance policies for missing work due to illness.
Triumph is also suspending all business travel until further notice while meetings and conferences may be performed via conference call.
Outside visitors are limited and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Triumph said in an important safety note that "COVID-19 is not considered a food safety concern."
The CDC says "Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”
Related Content
- Triumph Foods providing "Emergency Relief" wages for employees that are directed to quarantine
- Triumph Foods pledges $100,000 to the St. Joseph School District
- Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for all U.S. employees
- Minimum Wage Increase Takes Effect
- Second Harvest donates food to federal employees
- Food bank provides holiday meals for needy families
- City increases pay for minimum wage workers
- President Trump Signs Space Policy Directive
- Public concerns grow with Coronavirus patients breaking quarantines
- Community Debates Petition to Increase Missouri's Minimum Wage