Triumph Foods worker dies of COVID-19

Posted: May 6, 2020 8:55 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 9:08 PM

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) City of St. Joseph officials confirmed Wednesday night that a Triumph Foods worker has died of coronavirus.

The employee is the second person whose death has been attributed to COVID-19 in Buchanan County.

The worker tested positive for the virus on April 22, a week before mass testing at the pork processing plant revealed 412 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

In a message sent to Triumph employees Wednesday, it said the worker had been employed at Triumph Foods for 2 1/2 years on the cutting line.

The City of St. Joseph announced the county's second death on Wednesday is a man in his 40s with underlying medical conditions.

