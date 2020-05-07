Triumph closure petition drawing more signatures after employee death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- An online petition asking for a temporary closure of Triumph Foods now has more than 1,000 signatures. The Change.org drive is in response to employees at the pork processing plant feeling unsafe due to a coronavirus outbreak.

"We want the government to close the plant for one week to disinfect everything, the locker rooms, the bathrooms, the cafeteria, all locations," said Maribel Toledo. Toledo started the online petition and has a husband who currently works at the pork processing plant.

On Wednesday, a Triumph employee died who had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22. The following week, mass testing of 2,300 employees turned up more than 420 positives. Toledo said she is concerned for her husband and others because those who tested positive are being allowed to come back to work after 10 days if they haven't shown any outward symptoms of the virus.

"I am sad for him and for all the employees and for everyone in the city because everybody is scared because there is a lot of contact between everyone in the plant. The positive are together iwth the negatives. Nobody knows who's sick."

The CDC's current coronavirus guidelines had originally allowed only a seven day waiting period but was recently amended to ten.

Some in the group of employees and family members who signed the petition spoke to KQ2 News and admitted to being a little concerned about repercussions from the company for speaking out. However, news on Wednedsay that one of their co-workers had died has them even more worried about the virus.

"I'm not scared, I'm panicked," said Francisco Alonso Vernal, who currently works in the cleaning department at the plant. "It's sad when I see a friend and they say they are sick and they go home and I don't know if I will see them again."

The coronavirus outbreak at Triumph has received national and international attention. A spanish-speaking network recently broadcast multiple stories about the St. Joseph plant. Those stories detailed how people are afraid of contracting Covid-19.

"I'm scared for her because everybody she works with is sick, said Sergio Rodriguez, who's wife is a Triumph employee. "Thank God she is not positive but there are others on her line who are positive. We have a 6 year old girl. We are scared for her."

Meat processing plants across the nation have been plagued by coronavirus outbreaks. Much of it is due to the close contact employees have with each other while working on the lines. Employee Juan Hernandez is critical of Triumph management because he said not enough precautions are being taken in other parts of the plant.

"We don't have social distancing in any area, not in the cafeteria, the locker room, Hernandez said. "The only time we have had social distancing is when we were in line to get our coronavirus tests.

The petition might be in vain regardless of the number of people who sign it. Last month President Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants open during the pandemic, classifying the industry as critical infrastructure. Covid-19 cases have been reported in 115 meat processing plants in 23 states.