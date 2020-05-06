Clear
Triumph workers fear for safety amid positive Covid-19 employees returning to work

The company says they are following CDC guidelines by allowing asymptomatic employees who test positive for Covid-19 return to work if they continue showing no signs of sickness

Posted: May 6, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Many employees at Triumph Foods say they now fear for their health. They say they think coworkers who have tested positive for Covid-19 are returning to work too soon.

A Change.org petition asking the plant to close for a week for cleaning now has more than 840 signatures. It was started by the wife of a Triumph employee who says it's an "act of suicide" allowing those who have tested positive return to the production lines.

"I'm very sad for him and for all the employees and for everyone in the city because everybody is scared," said Maribel Toledo, translated from spanish. Toledo is a native from Cuba. "There is a lot of contact between everyone in the plant. The positives are together with the negatives and there's not enough time separated and nobody knows who is sick.".

The petition asks that the entire plant be disinfected, including lockerrooms, the bathrooms and the cafeteria. Other employees we talked to say the only time social distancing has been enforced at Triumph was last week when workers were in line waiting to get their coronavirus tests administered.

More than 2,300 tests were administered during a week of on-site testing at Triumph Foods.  More than 420 of them turned up positive, most of them showing no symptoms of the virus. The CDC originally recommended that those who tested positive but continued to not show any symptoms of being sick would be allowed back to work after seven days away. They later revised that timeline to ten days. 


 

