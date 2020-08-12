Troop H to host annual Community Alliance Program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is inviting you to learn more about them. The Troop H Headquarters in St. Joseph is now taking applications for its annual Community Alliance Program.

The five-week course shows participants an inside look at law enforcement and to better understand its purpose.

The sessions will include learning about a criminal investigation, working with the S.W.A.T. team, go through a traffic stop simulation, and much more.

"It's a chance for people to get an inside look at the patrol," said officer Jake Angle of Troop H. "A lot of people see us from the outside, whether it be that patrol car at the side of the road with the lights on, working a traffic crash. But this is an opportunity to see every aspect of the patrol from the inside out. It really is a unique opportunity."

Troop H will require masks and practice social distancing throughout the program.

The Community Alliance program begins on Tuesday, September 22 at 6 P.M. The program will meet every Tuesday and the last class will be on October 20.

There are only 20 spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Anyone interested should call the Troop H Headquarters at (816) 387-2344.