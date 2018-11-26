Clear
Troop H releases results of holiday hazardous moving operations

These operations resulted in 124 traffic citations issued, seven drug arrests, two warrant arrests, 280 warnings given, and 69 motorists assisted.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 3:19 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a hazardous moving operation during the Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend. 

“Troop H troopers’ vigorous enforcement efforts this Thanksgiving holiday weekend helped keep everyone traveling through Troop H safer,” Captain James McDonald said.

The operations took place in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, Dekalb, Daviess, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, and Nodaway counties. 

