Troop H releases results of holiday hazardous moving operations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a hazardous moving operation during the Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend.

These operations resulted in 124 traffic citations issued, seven drug arrests, two warrant arrests, 280 warnings given, and 69 motorists assisted.

“Troop H troopers’ vigorous enforcement efforts this Thanksgiving holiday weekend helped keep everyone traveling through Troop H safer,” Captain James McDonald said.

The operations took place in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, Dekalb, Daviess, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, and Nodaway counties.