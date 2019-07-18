Clear
Trooper named "Sworn Employee of the Month" after saving baby

The trooper helped to successfully defuse a tense

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri State Highway Patrol took time to honor one of their own on Thursday morning.

Troopers gathered for a ceremony to honor state trooper, Keaton Ebersold.

Ebersold received the recognition after he saved a baby from a woman with a gun along Interstate 29.

The trooper's effort to diffuse the situation and keep the baby safe earned him the title of "Sworn Employee of the Month."

Ebersold says he couldn't have done it alone.

"This was a multi-agency effort,  there were multiple people there we're all working together for a favorable outcome in this scenario." Ebersold said, "It's nice to receive the recognition, but there's plenty of recognition to go around to all other people involved as well."

Ebersold also said he credits his training for helping him through the situation.

