Trooper receives recognition for protecting children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was recognized for his work protecting children after completing training designed to identify and interdict motorists who pose a threat to children.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, honoring Troop H member Jacob Hirner with DPS July 2020 Sworn Employee of the Month along with two challenge coins.

In September 2019, Hirner completed training to identify motorists who pose a threat to children. Following the training he arrested five people in a two-month period on felony charges who failed to register as sex offenders.

“We have a program in the Missouri State Highway Patrol that revolves around protecting children,” Jacob Hirner of Troop H said. “Each trooper in IPC, it’s an interdiction for the protection of children. After that training was received, I just went out and applied it and we were able to make some good cases and at the end of the day, protect a few children and, hopefully, more to come."

Hirner has been a member of the Patrol for under three years. According to Missouri DPS, Hirner had already demonstrated outstanding initiative by making 46 felony arrests in 2019. His resourcefulness and dedication to protecting children is making Missouri a safer state.

Hirner plans to transfer back home to Hannibal, Mo. and continue his work there.