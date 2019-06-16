Troopers: Group of citizens subdued inmate following shooting of Trenton Officer

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) New information sheds more light on the details directly following the shooting of a Trenton police officer in Daviess County on Friday.

The Moberly Police Department released the officer's name as Officer Jasmine Diab, of Moberly, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Diab was transporting a prisoner on U.S. Route 69 when a struggle occurred. Sgt. Jake Angle with the highway patrol says the incident happened inside Diab's vehicle where a struggle over her gun with the prisoner occurred.

Previous Story: MSHP investigating after Trenton police officer shot during prisoner transport.

The vehicle came to a stop near a gas station near Route 69 in Winston.

Angle said a group of male citizens in the area at the time of the incident saw the struggle happen and followed the police car a short distance until it came to a stop. The group then came to the officer's aid and were able to subdue the inmate until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

No other details have been confirmed at this time.

The suspect, Jamey Griffin, has been charged with assault first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.