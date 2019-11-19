Troopers arrest Plattsburg man after child pornography images found on cell phone

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A 26-year-old Plattsburg man has been arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for possession of child pornography.

According to the highway patrol, Andrew M. Kennedy was arrested Friday after an investigation was conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit, Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to court documents, on November 15, troopers received information from an Elgin, Illinois police detective about a cell phone that was found in their jurisdiction. After a search warrant was executed on the phone, a forensic examination discovered over 25,000 total image files and over 800 total video files, a large number of which showed child pornography, the probable cause statement says.

Illinois investigators said the phone was seized during an investigation into an Illinois offender and two of the images were traced back Savannah, Missouri, both of which allegedly showed child pornographic images. The Savannah location was an apartment building where Kennedy had lived. After additional investigation, troopers found that Kennedy had moved to Plattsburg where on November 15, investigators made contact with him.

Authorities then found that he was in possession of electronic equipment that contained child pornography. Investigators seized the child pornography and electronic equipment from the home. Kennedy was arrested and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

Court documents show that Kennedy admitted to taking the pictures located on the cell phone. He also admitted to taking additional explicit photographs of a minor child and posting them to acquaintances on two different social platforms.

On Saturday, November 16, the Andrew County Prosecutor's Office announced formal charges against Kennedy of one count of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $10,000.