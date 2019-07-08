Troopers arrest five, issue more than 100 citations in July 4 operations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H has announced the results of the special enforcement projects over the July 4 holiday.

During a two day project, troopers issued 130 citations and 209 warnings. There were also two misdemeanor drug arrests and two misdemeanor warrant arrests. The projects encompassed July 3 and July 5, the two days of peak holiday travel. Troopers also assisted 35 motorists during the holiday period.

Two DWI saturations also took place during the July 4 holiday. These covered Atchison, Holt, Grundy, and Livingston counties. As a result of the two saturations, troopers issued seven citations and 21 warnings and assisted three motorists. There was also one misdemeanor drug arrest.

Captain James McDonald with Troop H says that the projects help keep people safe.

"Troopers were out in force over the July 4th holiday, and their vigorous enforcement efforts along with increased visibility helped keep Missouri motorists safer while traveling through Troop H," Capt. McDonald said in a statement.