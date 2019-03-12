Clear

Troopers seize thousands of THC vape cartridges, 247 pounds of marijuana

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it has made two large seizures of illicit drugs during two separate traffic stops.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 1:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 1:46 PM

The busts happened over the last two days.

The patrol says it seized 11,744 THC vape cartridges, 50 packages of THC gummies, and 68 grams of plant material during a traffic stop in southwest Missouri.

A second traffic stop in central Missouri turned up 247 pounds of marijuana. Troopers say the marijuana was found in vacuum sealed bags in multiple duffel bags.

We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning as a strong storm system starts head our way for the middle part of the workweek. We will have a chance of widespread rain on Tuesday and will last through Wednesday.
