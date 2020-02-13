Clear
Troopers stress Move Over Law after patrol car side-swiped on I-35

Investigators said the trooper's patrol car was side-swiped by a semi on I-35 Wednesday night near Bethany.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A close call for a trooper is serving as a reminder of the dangers they face when people don't follow the law.

The crash smashed the driver's side door and tore the front panel off the patrol car.

Investigators said the trooper stopped to help a stranded tractor trailer driver when another semi hit the troopers vehicle.

Fortunately, the trooper was not hurt.

"If somebody had been outside that vehicle the time the tractor trailer came over it could have been devastating," said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle

Authorities said crashes like this one is a major reason Missouri has the Move Over Law which requires all drivers to move over when passing an emergency vehicle parked along the highway.

"When you see those lights or the worker on the side of the road, slow down, move over and give them room to work. It's critically important."

The driver of the semi that side-swiped the trooper's car never stopped.

If you have any information regarding the crash contact Troop H Headquarters at (816) 387-2345

Winds will gust up to 35 mph across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri giving us a wind chill reading from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Wednesday and with the cold air moving in tonight we could have some slick spots Thursday morning.
