Troopers stress Move Over Law after patrol car side-swiped on I-35

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A close call for a trooper is serving as a reminder of the dangers they face when people don't follow the law.
Investigators said the trooper's patrol car was side-swiped by a semi on I-35 Wednesday night near Bethany.
The crash smashed the driver's side door and tore the front panel off the patrol car.
Investigators said the trooper stopped to help a stranded tractor trailer driver when another semi hit the troopers vehicle.
Fortunately, the trooper was not hurt.
"If somebody had been outside that vehicle the time the tractor trailer came over it could have been devastating," said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle
Authorities said crashes like this one is a major reason Missouri has the Move Over Law which requires all drivers to move over when passing an emergency vehicle parked along the highway.
"When you see those lights or the worker on the side of the road, slow down, move over and give them room to work. It's critically important."
The driver of the semi that side-swiped the trooper's car never stopped.
If you have any information regarding the crash contact Troop H Headquarters at (816) 387-2345
